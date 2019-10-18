War Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik-Tiger's film smashes Dhoom 3's record

War Box Office Collection: With a consistently impressive performance at the box office, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has surpassed the lifetime collection of 2013-release Dhoom 3.

Both War and Dhoom 3 are Yash Raj Films. Dhoom 3 recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 284.27 crore, which has been crossed by the film War. According to early estimates, War has achieved this feat on its Day 16 (Thursday). With this, the movie has now upgraded its rank to number 9 in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films ever.

The other top-8 Hindi grossers, which are ahead of War are-- Baahubali 2 [Hindi] (no. 1), Dangal (no.2) , Sanju (no.3), PK (no. 4) , Tiger Zinda Hai (no. 5), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (no.6), Padmaavat (no. 7) and Sultan (no.8).

So far, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War has done a total box office business of more than Rs 290 crore in 16 days and despite that, the film is unshakable at the box office.

Released in three languages--Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, War's Hindi version has dominated collections across the country. The War's Hindi version alone has raked in Rs 271.65 crore, mentioned trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Furthermore, War is also set to become the first Hindi film of 2019 to enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club within its 4th weekend. The film earned Rs 100 crore on Day 3 of its release, Rs 200 crore on Day 7 and Adarsh believes that by Day 18, War would create its triple century.

The film has no fierce competitor at the box office even in its fourth weekend, hence it is expected to do more business until Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 hits the screens on October 26.

Helmed by Siddarth Anand, Tiger Shroff (portrayed as Kahlid) in the movie is on a mission to hunt down his mentor Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan). The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. War hit the screens on October 2.

