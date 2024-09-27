'We don't charge that much...': Saif Ali Khan weighs in on Karan Johar’s criticism of overpaid Bollywood stars

Actor Saif Ali Khan offered a candid take on filmmaker Karan Johar's recent comment about the inability of stars to guarantee box office hits, which implied the need to reconsider pay scales.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Khan acknowledged the economic reality of the film industry, where actors often demand high fees, sometimes skewing the financial balance.

Khan explained, “The economics of our industry is like that. You go to a star, and sometimes they say, ‘Hey, if you want me, that’s what it’s going to cost.’ And people pay it. If people pay it, the economics can get skewed. But Indians are businessmen; the film industry is a business hub in itself, and people take their chances.” He then lightened the moment, saying, "But Karan Johar knows best. I’m just joking."

Saif also addressed the unsustainability of inflated pay cheques, especially when the actors fail to deliver, adding, “What Karan Johar is talking about is people charging astronomical money and not delivering, which can’t last. We don’t charge that much; we are recession-proof.”

While reflecting on this financial dynamic, Saif Ali Khan also shed light on how some producers succumb to star demands, knowing full well the risks involved. "The economics of paying big stars can throw off the balance, but if someone is willing to pay, the game continues," he remarked.

Khan also touched on his personal life, discussing his responsibility as the custodian of Pataudi Palace, a role he embraces with pride. Reflecting on his family heritage, Khan recounted how his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, had leased the palace to a hotel chain. Years later, Saif took it upon himself to regain control and restore the property.

“My father told me, ‘Don’t expect any financial inheritance. What I’ll give you is a good education. Besides that, you’re on your own,’” he shared, highlighting that growing up, financial independence was instilled in him early on.

Now in the process of renovating the palace, Khan envisions transforming a portion of it into a museum to honor his father and grandfather’s achievements. "It’s my family home, and I want to restore it with their spirit," he said, adding that this dream is nearing completion.