'Average cost for a family of 4 Rs 1,560, not Rs 10K': Multiplex association counters Karan Johar for high ticket, F&B prices claim

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Wednesday hit out at filmmaker Karan Johar's claims that a movie outing is proving costly for people due to the high ticket and food and beverage (F&B) prices charged by multiplex chains. The MAI in its recent statement to the media said that the average cost for a family of four at multiplexes is slightly over one-tenth of what Johar suggested.

Johar said in a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter India that an average consumer reduced their outings to the movie theatres to 2 times a year. He added that the average spending of a family of four can come out to be Rs 10,000 if they decide to go for a movie outing.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director mentioned that the income group which has reduced its movie outings is the one that forms a lion's share of the Hindi film industry's audience base.

So, how much does it actually cost a family of four at the theatres?

According to the MAI, the average ticket price (ATP) across all cinemas was Rs 130 per ticket in 2023. PVR INOX-- the country's largest multiplex chain -- reported an ATP of Rs 258 and an average spend per head (SPH) on F&B of Rs 132 for FY2023-24.

"This brings the total average expenditure for a family of four to Rs 1,560 -- significantly different from the Rs 10,000 figure carried in the media reports," the association said in a statement signed by Kamal Gianchandani of PVR INOX, who is also the president of MAI.

It also underlined that the ticket prices can vary due to various factors like location, day of the week, seat type, film format and cinema format.

It also also said that film exhibitors make use of digital tools to generate audience demand as well as for optimising pricing through discounts and promotions that make movie outings more pocket-friendly not just during off-peak season but also on popular days.

"Many of these initiatives can lower the overall cost of a cinema visit by more than 50 per cent, providing families and moviegoers with affordable options. All pricing structures are clearly listed both at cinemas and online, ensuring transparency and choice for consumers," the statement read. Furthermore, the statement also attributed high ticket prices to inflation.