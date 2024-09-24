'When budget is ₹40 crore, you’re asking for ₹40 crore...': Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's overpriced stars

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has said actors need to reassess their remuneration, especially as many films with A-list stars are now struggling to deliver at the box office.

At a recent directors' roundtable hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, Johar explained how he had been forced to make changes, sharing that he stopped paying such high fees to male actors. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who was also part of the discussion called out the practice of paying exorbitant fees to male stars in Bollywood.

“You have to stop paying. That's it,” she said.

Johar admitted that he has already made the shift, opting to work with newcomers instead of overpaying established stars. Citing his latest production, Kill, he explained how the film’s concept demanded a newcomer because established actors were asking for sums that matched the film’s entire budget. “When the budget is ₹40 crore, and you’re asking for ₹40 crore, how can I pay you? Are you guaranteeing the film will do ₹120 crore? There's no guarantee,” Johar said, sharing how he had to cast a rank outsider to make the project viable.

The conversation delved into the broader issue of the shrinking viability of male actors in Hindi cinema. According to Johar, there are only six male stars who can still bring in audiences, despite the fact that more than 200 films need to be made annually.

The budget structure, however, heavily favors these stars, often leaving little for the technical crew. Zoya added that this imbalance needs to be addressed, as the male star's salary currently consumes 70% of the film’s budget.

Johar had earlier called for a rethinking of what constitutes success at the box office. In a podcast, he had pointed out that stars who demand ₹40 crore in fees are opening their films to just ₹3.5 crore, which creates unsustainable economics for producers.