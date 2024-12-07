'Why are we so obsessed with West...': Janhvi Kapoor slams Nolan fans over IMAX takeover, says ‘Pushpa 2 is cinema too’

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is not just dominating IMAX screens but also smashing box office records. The Allu Arjun-starrer collected over ₹400 crore globally within its opening weekend, cementing its status as a cinematic juggernaut.

The film’s exclusive IMAX release, however, sparked outrage among fans of Christopher Nolan, whose Interstellar re-release was postponed due to Pushpa 2 taking over all IMAX screens in India.

Amid the backlash, actor Janhvi Kapoor defended the decision, calling out critics for undermining Indian cinema.

Responding to an Instagram post criticizing the sidelining of Interstellar, Janhvi wrote, “Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolizing the West and running down things that come out of our own country?” She added, “The same rooted representation and larger-than-life tone that other countries celebrate and are fascinated by is what we are embarrassed of. Sad.”

Her statement sparked mixed reactions online. Some applauded her stance, with one user commenting, “People who watch the West behave like they’re in an upper class compared to those enjoying Indian films.” Others disagreed, questioning whether Pushpa 2 represents cinema India should take pride in.

The sequel follows Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a red sandalwood smuggler facing familial and legal challenges, including his nemesis, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil). Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli. With its grand visuals and mass appeal, Pushpa 2 has become one of the most successful films of the year, leaving a significant mark even before the first week concludes.