Pushpa 2: The Rule new box office record: Film becomes biggest Hindi opener ever in Indian cinema, breaks Jawan's record

The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has made a massive impact at the box office, earning an extraordinary ₹175 crore on its opening day. This record-breaking figure establishes Pushpa 2 as the highest-grossing Indian film on its first day, surpassing the previous milestone set by SS Rajamouli's RRR, which collected ₹156 crore.

The film maintained this momentum on Day 2, earning an additional Rs 90.10 crore net, bringing its two-day total to an impressive Rs 265 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

The film's performance in the Hindi market is especially noteworthy, with an estimated ₹65-67 crore in collections. This makes it the biggest opener in the Hindi belt, overtaking Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹65.50 crore. Additionally, Pushpa 2 has become the first Indian film to cross ₹50 crore in both Telugu and Hindi markets on the same day.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film achieved impressive occupancy rates on its release day, with 80.14% in Telugu and 51.53% in Hindi.

According to film critic Taran Adarsg the following movies have had notable opening day collections

Several recent films have crossed the ₹50 crore mark on their opening days, including:

Pushpa 2: ₹175 crore

Jawan: ₹65.50 crore

Stree 2: ₹55.40 crore (excluding previews)

Pathaan: ₹55 crore

Animal: ₹54.75 crore

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): ₹53.95 crore

War: ₹51.60 crore

Thugs of Hindostan: ₹50.75 crore

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 continues the compelling story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, whose portrayal solidifies his position as the biggest star of 2024. The film also features Fahadh Faasil returning as the formidable SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The addition of Jagapathi Babu to the cast adds to its star power.

The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), released during the pandemic, became a cultural phenomenon, earning ₹326.6 crore worldwide and winning Allu Arjun his first National Award for Best Actor. With Pushpa 2, the franchise has surpassed expectations, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

As the weekend unfolds, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is expected to continue its record-breaking trajectory, firmly establishing itself as one of the year's most significant blockbusters.

