Will Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' have 4 am shows, ticket price hike in Revanth Reddy-led Telangana on Day 1?

The impact of change in political establishment in Telangana will be seen by Telugu film industry with the release of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'. With the ascent of Revanth Reddy as the new CM of Telangana, lot of things remain unclear on where he stands on policy front.

With Telugu cinema achieving pan-India status in the past 7-8 years, the movies have been even towering over some big-budgeted Bollywood movies. As Day 1 collections become crucial for a movie's overall standing, producers and distributors have sought extra shows and hike in ticket price to cash in on the hype on the day of release.

A report said on Thursday that leading Telugu film distribution house Mythri Movie Distributors LLP, a unit of Mythri Movie Makers (producers of movies like 'Pushpa'), which has acquired Salaar’s Nizam region theatrical rights has made a few requests to the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government.

Aakashvani, a portal that tracks Telugu movie industry business, said on X platform that Mythri have sought Rs 100 hike in ticket price for both single screen theatres and multiplexes. They have also requested for permission for six shows on Day 1 with shows starting from 4 am across Nizam and also special shows at selected screens on Day 1 starting at 1 am. Interestingly, the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana gave special permission for an early morning show of Prabhas' 'Adipurush' at 4 am.

#SALAAR - NIZAM - Mythri Movies Requested Telangana Government To Grant Permission For The Following



- ₹100/- ticket price hike both in Single Screens and Multiplexes.



- Six shows permission on day one with shows starting from 04:00 AM across Nizam.



- Special shows on… — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 14, 2023

The report said that approval from the government is yet to be received and that bookings will be opened after receiving the approval.

Mythri reportedly acquired the rights by shelling out a staggering Rs 90.06 crore. Of this, Rs 65 crore is on non-refundable advance basis, while the remaining Rs 25.6 crore is refundable. This is one of the biggest-ever deal for any Indian film in the Nizam region.

Prabhas fans requested the Telangana government to do the needful for them to see their favourite actor's movie create a rampage at the box office.

One Prabhas fan joked that while Revanth Reddy is offering free bus service to women, forgiving farmers' debt and giving pension to senior citizens, he should also accept the requests made by Mythri.

However, some movie lovers in Telangana said Rs 100 hike in ticket price is steep.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is scheduled to release on December 22, a day after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, 'Salaar' also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is the first part of the pan-India film series and is billed as a big-budget action adventure.

According to the story description shared on Hombale Films official YouTube page, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is an “extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram also round out the cast of the film. Anbarivu is credited for stunts and Ravi Basrur for music.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but the release was delayed by the makers due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The film will hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The censor board gave the movie an 'A' certificate and it's duration is nearly three hours.



