Zero box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh's film gets Christmas gift; sees 34% growth than previous day

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif's Zero managed to earn over Rs 81 crore at the box office, including Rs 12.75 crore on Christmas alone. The movie witnessed over 34 per cent growth over its previous day collection of Rs 9.5 crore on Tuesday.

While Zero earned Rs 68.57 crore, Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 was able to earn Rs 75 crore by Monday. Yash's movie has so far performed better than Shah Rukh's film despite Zero getting a big release across 4,380 screens. KGF was released across 2,460 screens all over the country. Zero was produced with a budget of around Rs 200 crore. On the other hand, KGF is made with the budget of nearly Rs 80 crore.

#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]… Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: 81.32 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2018

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Zero is expected to earn around Rs 12.5 crore during the Christmas holiday. It has earned Rs 59.01 crore in its opening weekend, which is still less than KGF's weekend collection of Rs 59.61 crore. KGF's Hindi version has earned over Rs 12 crore in the four days since its release.

After a good hold on Monday, #Zero sees a growth on #Christmas Holiday.. 12.5 Crs is the Early Estimates.. All-India Net.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2018

In the overseas market, Zero has managed to collect Rs 35 crore, which has helped it to cross the magic figure of Rs 100 crore. The film's total earning by Sunday stands at Rs 107 crore. It is also the sixth Bollywood movie to cross Rs 100-crore mark this year. The five other movies that managed to surpass Rs 100 crore mark are Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan, Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2 and Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

While Shah Ruk's character in Zero, a dwarf named Bauua Singh, has been praised by moviegoers, the movie has not been as performing as well as the producers have expected. Shah Rukh has made a comeback in Zero after almost one and a half year of a gap. Before Zero, he was seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was released in 2017.

Zero's disappointing earnings might be the result of the tough competition it faces from other movies like Hollywood's Spider-Man and Aquaman and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0.

Despite massive marketing strategies and several promotional appearances, Zero has left Shah Rukh's fan disappointed. Filmmakers have also created a Twitter account for Shah Rukh's character Bauua and a Snapchat filter as the part of their marketing strategy.

Zero is a love story that revolves around a vertically challenged man, Bauua Singh, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Bauua is caught in a love triangle with Aafia, played by Anushka Sharma, and Babita Kumari, played by Katrina Kaif.

