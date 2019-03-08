Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's movie makes Rs 132.60 crore

Director Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal hit the screens two weeks back on February 22. In just 14 days of its release, the movie has made Rs.132.60 crore at India's box office. Although the Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer movie did not open to good reviews, the audience is pouring love on this movie.

The movie is now aiming for Rs 150 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh admired Indra Kumar for his direction and tweeted about Total Dhamaal joining the Rs 100-crore club which is likely to make more business in the coming days.

The success of Total Dhamaal also marks the Rs 100 crore club debut of director Indra Kumar. Some of the hit movies of Indra Kumar include Dil, Beta, Raja, Ishq, Masti and Dhamaal. Grand Masti was his first 100 crore film before Total Dhamaal.

Total Dhamaal is also Madhuri Dixit's first movie that crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore. Ajay Devgan has 9 movies already which earned more than Rs 100 crore.

Speaking about the reviews for his film, Indra Kumar told PTI, "My films right from Beta to Dil to Ishq and Masti and Dhamaal have not got good reviews. Today people say Beta is a cult film but the review then was not good, similar was the case with Dil. I don't think I will ever get good reviews for my films. In my case it is not just about commercial comedy films but the other ones too haven't been liked by the critics. There is fault in my stars."

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaffery, Sanjay Mishra and Mahesh Manjrekar, revolves around 10 people who risk their lives for a jackpot worth Rs 50 crore.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)

Also Read: Uri Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie nearing Rs 250 crore in India; first blockbuster of 2019

Also Read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit movie makes Rs 130 crore in India