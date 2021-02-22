Business Today
In her recent tweets, Ranaut talked about her relationship with her father and when she told her father that she would slap him back if he slapped her

BusinessToday.In | February 22, 2021
'If you slap me, I will slap you back': Kangana Ranaut talks about her relationship with her father
It is an open secret that Kangana Ranaut's entry into the film industry was far from a fairytale. In her recent tweets, Ranaut talked about her relationship with her father and when she told her father that she would slap him back if he slapped her.

The Queen actor tweeted about her relationship with her father and said, "My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn't scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth, he was famous for gang wars in college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15."

Ranaut, who is known for her fiery barbs at a certain faction of the film industry, seized the opportunity to fire a salvo at the fraternity yet again. "This chillar industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi it's only after success my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tried to fix me I fixed them instead."


She further said her father wanted her to pursue medicine and tried to slap her when she refused to go to school. It is at this moment the actress told her father, "If you slap me I will slap you back."

Ranaut said that her relationship with her father changed from that day on. She tweeted, "That was it the end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother, and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extent I can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged."

Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news for joining the indigenously developed social media application, Koo. Ranaut has garnered 2,16,184 followers so far on the platform which is touted as the Indian alternative to Twitter.

