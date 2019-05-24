Kangana Ranaut makes pakoras to celebrate PM Modi's victory

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut opted for a unique way to congratulate PM Modi on his historic win. The 32-year old actress who recently returned from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival celebrated PM Narendra Modi's victory in the Lok Sabha Polls by cooking pakoras.

Her team posted her pictures in a pink suit on social media while making chai and frying pakoras for her family. The pictures right from the kitchen were captioned as, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of Narendra Modi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!"

In one of the pictures she was spotted enjoying the snacks with her family. Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, while sharing the same pictures wrote, "Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for Narendra Modi Ji's win #JaiHind #JaiBharat".

Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for â¦@narendramodiâ© Ji's win #JaiHind#JaiBharat ðð¥³ ð pic.twitter.com/6hJIuxby9W - Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 23 May 2019

Furthermore, Chandel also posted a congratulatory message for PM's victory saying that, "Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when India won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Jai Hind".

Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when India won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory.... Bharat Mata ki Jai ....Jai Hind ð - Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the movie 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. She will next be seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's 'Mental Hai Kya' which is scheduled to release on July 26.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

