Small-cap funds under pressure in September: Only 4 schemes deliver positive returns

The remaining funds in the category posted negative returns for the month. Quant Small Cap Fund fell 0.74%, while Bandhan Small Cap Fund declined 0.85% and ICICI Prudential Small Cap Fund lost 0.99%.

Among the larger set of funds that declined, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund recorded the steepest fall at 5.03%. UTI Small Cap Fund dropped 4.22%, while SBI Small Cap Fund fell 3.79%. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund and Invesco India Small Cap Fund declined 3.89% and 3.30%, respectively.

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September 2026 performance of small-cap funds

Small-cap fund September 2026 return 1-year return Samco Small Cap Fund 6.20% — Bank of India Small Cap Fund 1.12% 29.25% Tata Small Cap Fund 0.77% -0.28% Groww Small Cap Fund 0.20% — Quant Small Cap Fund -0.74% 13.46% Bandhan Small Cap Fund -0.85% 10.49% ICICI Pru Small Cap Fund -0.99% 4.10% TRUST MF Small Cap Fund -1.50% 29.14% LIC MF Small Cap Fund -1.53% 14.85% Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund -1.66% 16.24% JM Small Cap Fund -1.73% 15.17% The Wealth Company Small Cap Fund -1.77% — Sundaram Small Cap Fund -1.86% 12.62% Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund -1.87% 7.87% Helios Small Cap Fund -1.88% — DSP Small Cap Fund -1.99% 17.30% Kotak Small Cap Fund -2.28% 5.79% ITI Small Cap Fund -2.30% 19.48% Union Small Cap Fund -2.36% 20.55% Nippon India Small Cap Fund -2.37% 7.90% Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund -2.57% 20.88% Abakkus Small Cap Fund -2.59% — ABSL Small Cap Fund -2.61% 17.15% HSBC Small Cap Fund -2.64% 12.41% Quantam Small Cap Fund -2.73% 7.56% Axis Small Cap Fund -2.79% 8.99% Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund -2.79% 15.56% Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund -2.84% 9.54% HDFC Small Cap Fund -2.92% -2.94% Franklin India Small Cap Fund -2.93% 4.44% PGIM India Small Cap Fund -2.94% 13.15% Invesco India Small Cap Fund -3.30% 14.04% SBI Small Cap Fund -3.79% 5.47% Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund -3.89% 3.72% UTI Small Cap Fund -4.22% 4.86% Edelweiss Small Cap Fund -5.03% 7.13%

Category: September 2026: -2.59% | 1-year: 9.92%

Small-cap index: September 2026: -3.12% | 1-year: 2.92%

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Source: Value Research.

One-year returns remain positive for most funds

Despite the weak September performance, the broader one-year picture remained considerably stronger. The small-cap fund category delivered a 9.92% return over one year, according to the data.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund recorded the highest one-year return among the funds with available data at 29.25%, closely followed by TRUST MF Small Cap Fund at 29.14%. Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund delivered 20.88%, while Union Small Cap Fund returned 20.55%.

ITI Small Cap Fund posted a 19.48% one-year return, followed by ABSL Small Cap Fund at 17.15% and DSP Small Cap Fund at 17.30%. Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund delivered 16.24% and 15.56%, respectively.

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At the other end, HDFC Small Cap Fund was down 2.94% over one year, while Tata Small Cap Fund declined 0.28%. These were the only two schemes in the table with negative one-year returns.

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Small-cap index also declines

The weakness was not limited to actively managed funds. The small-cap index declined 3.12% in September, compared with a 2.59% fall for the small-cap fund category.

However, the index's one-year return stood at 2.92%, below the category's 9.92% return over the same period.

Key takeaway September 2026 1-year performance Small-cap fund category -2.59% 9.92% Small-cap index -3.12% 2.92%

The September numbers highlight the volatility within the small-cap segment, where individual fund performance varied sharply even as the broader category came under pressure. The data also shows that a weak monthly performance did not necessarily erase gains accumulated over the preceding year.

