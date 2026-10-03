Small-cap funds under pressure in September: Only 4 schemes deliver positive returns

The remaining funds in the category posted negative returns for the month. Quant Small Cap Fund fell 0.74%, while Bandhan Small Cap Fund declined 0.85% and ICICI Prudential Small Cap Fund lost 0.99%.
Among the larger set of funds that declined, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund recorded the steepest fall at 5.03%. UTI Small Cap Fund dropped 4.22%, while SBI Small Cap Fund fell 3.79%. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund and Invesco India Small Cap Fund declined 3.89% and 3.30%, respectively.
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September 2026 performance of small-cap funds
|Small-cap fund
|September 2026 return
|1-year return
|Samco Small Cap Fund
|6.20%
|—
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|1.12%
|29.25%
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|0.77%
|-0.28%
|Groww Small Cap Fund
|0.20%
|—
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|-0.74%
|13.46%
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|-0.85%
|10.49%
|ICICI Pru Small Cap Fund
|-0.99%
|4.10%
|TRUST MF Small Cap Fund
|-1.50%
|29.14%
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|-1.53%
|14.85%
|Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund
|-1.66%
|16.24%
|JM Small Cap Fund
|-1.73%
|15.17%
|The Wealth Company Small Cap Fund
|-1.77%
|—
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|-1.86%
|12.62%
|Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund
|-1.87%
|7.87%
|Helios Small Cap Fund
|-1.88%
|—
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|-1.99%
|17.30%
|Kotak Small Cap Fund
|-2.28%
|5.79%
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|-2.30%
|19.48%
|Union Small Cap Fund
|-2.36%
|20.55%
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|-2.37%
|7.90%
|Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund
|-2.57%
|20.88%
|Abakkus Small Cap Fund
|-2.59%
|—
|ABSL Small Cap Fund
|-2.61%
|17.15%
|HSBC Small Cap Fund
|-2.64%
|12.41%
|Quantam Small Cap Fund
|-2.73%
|7.56%
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|-2.79%
|8.99%
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|-2.79%
|15.56%
|Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund
|-2.84%
|9.54%
|HDFC Small Cap Fund
|-2.92%
|-2.94%
|Franklin India Small Cap Fund
|-2.93%
|4.44%
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|-2.94%
|13.15%
|Invesco India Small Cap Fund
|-3.30%
|14.04%
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|-3.79%
|5.47%
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|-3.89%
|3.72%
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|-4.22%
|4.86%
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|-5.03%
|7.13%
Category: September 2026: -2.59% | 1-year: 9.92%
Small-cap index: September 2026: -3.12% | 1-year: 2.92%
Source: Value Research.
One-year returns remain positive for most funds
Despite the weak September performance, the broader one-year picture remained considerably stronger. The small-cap fund category delivered a 9.92% return over one year, according to the data.
Bank of India Small Cap Fund recorded the highest one-year return among the funds with available data at 29.25%, closely followed by TRUST MF Small Cap Fund at 29.14%. Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund delivered 20.88%, while Union Small Cap Fund returned 20.55%.
ITI Small Cap Fund posted a 19.48% one-year return, followed by ABSL Small Cap Fund at 17.15% and DSP Small Cap Fund at 17.30%. Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund delivered 16.24% and 15.56%, respectively.
At the other end, HDFC Small Cap Fund was down 2.94% over one year, while Tata Small Cap Fund declined 0.28%. These were the only two schemes in the table with negative one-year returns.
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Small-cap index also declines
The weakness was not limited to actively managed funds. The small-cap index declined 3.12% in September, compared with a 2.59% fall for the small-cap fund category.
However, the index's one-year return stood at 2.92%, below the category's 9.92% return over the same period.
|Key takeaway
|September 2026
|1-year performance
|Small-cap fund category
|-2.59%
|9.92%
|Small-cap index
|-3.12%
|2.92%
The September numbers highlight the volatility within the small-cap segment, where individual fund performance varied sharply even as the broader category came under pressure. The data also shows that a weak monthly performance did not necessarily erase gains accumulated over the preceding year.