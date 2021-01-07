KBC Season 12: Neha Shah first Mumbai-based contestant to win Rs 1 crore

Ghatkopar's Dr Neha Shah is the first Mumbai-based contestant to win Rs 1 crore in season 12 of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). She is the fourth woman contestant in the season to achieve the Rs 1 crore feat.

"But when I was selected for the 12th season, I began reading about mythology, history, social sciences and the solar system. I bought an atlas to study the countries and the cities," the Ghatkopar-based doctor, who has also been a frontline worker during COVID-19 crisis, told Mid Day about her preparations for KBC 12.

Sony TV shared the promo of this episode and wrote, "AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV."





AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXTpic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX â sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

In the promo, Shah sings a song for Amitabh Bachchan and tells him that he should have waited a little to marry. The veteran actor appeared to be in a fun mood and also asked Neha to focus on the game. It remains to be seen whether Shah will or will not be able to answer the question for Rs 7 crore.

The episode will air this week on Sony TV at 9pm. She added most of her patients knew about her hotseat aspirations. Before Shah, Anupa Das, Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma won Rs 1 crore on the game show.

