‘13 years later and still amazing’: James Cameron’s 'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' on IMDb

James Cameron's science fiction epic Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit RRR in terms of IMDb ratings. Avatar 2 has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10 whereas RRR commands an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10. Avatar 2 has 80 per cent critics rating and 95 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Avatar: The Way of Water IMDb reviews

Users gave overwhelmingly positive reviews of Avatar 2 and backed it for the visual effects and CGI. Besides this, movie buffs also appreciated James Cameron for integrating characters from the first instalment into the new one seamlessly.

A user gave the movie a 9 out of 10 rating and wrote, “The movie while not fantastic story wise was very enjoyable and well worth going to see it. The visuals were beyond fantastic and makes this year’s other blockbuster CGI look like a joke. Would recommend strongly seeing it in 3D, while it's mostly a novelty because in most cases it's done cheaply as a gimmick. Not in this case. The biggest surprise was how they returned some of the characters from the first movie which just fit right in.”

Another user gave the Sam Worthington flick a 10 on 10 said 13 Years Later and Still Amazing. The user said in his review, “James Cameron holds no punches in Avatar: The Way of Water, testing our characters to greater limits and how much we can see ourselves reflected in this epic tale of cultural identity and mother nature. This movie has a special place in my heart not solely because of the technological evolution on display, but because this is modern myth-making at its finest.”

A cinephile wrote on the platform, “Finally, after 13 years of waiting… I’m trying to avoid talking nonsense, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical and visual point of view. It’s riveting, maybe too riveting, so that sometimes I missed the main points of the story because I was staring at Pandora’s fish. I re-watched the first Avatar last month and was basically “it was pretty good”. [But] the sequel has much better and deeper characterisation.”

Another user wrote on IMDb, “Watch it in IMAX 3D, even if it means you must take half a day's leave from your work. It provides out of the world experience, literally. World of caution: clear your tank, and carry enough snacks.. story-wise, you can miss any scene without losing track. But it would look super weird when you come out of the water world, and step into the rest room.”

Avatar 2 movie plot

The latest Avatar instalment focuses on Jake Sully who lives with his newfound family in Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns, Jake must reunite with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect his family and their home.

Avatar 2 cast

The movie features Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. Besides them, Avatar 2 features Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Jack Champion, and Jamie Flatters in pivotal roles.

Avatar 2 budget

The latest James Cameron movie has been billed at a budget of around $250 million to $350 million.

