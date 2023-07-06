45 years of Garfield: Viacom18 launches exclusive collection from Reliance in celebration

Celebrating the long-lasting and incredible 45 years of the orange cat, Viacom18 Consumer Products and Paramount Consumer Products have come together to offer a captivating and unique assortment of merchandise for Garfield enthusiasts.

The sarcastic, lazy, selfish, coffee and lasagna-loving cat, popularly known as Garfield, made its way into everyone’s heart with his signature ‘cattitude’, since its launch in 1978. The beloved cat turned 45-years-old this year in June. Celebrating the long-lasting and incredible 45 years of the orange cat, Viacom18 Consumer Products and Paramount Consumer Products have come together to offer a captivating and unique assortment of merchandise for Garfield enthusiasts. The latest Garfield collection, created in collaboration with Reliance, Azorte, Celio, Bewakoof, Athlizur, and The Souled Store, offers various categories such as shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and athleisure wear. These products are now available for purchase at top retail stores throughout India.

The Garfield merchandise is currently being sold from a starting price of RS. 299 and ranging to RS. 3,999, across a wide range of retail outlets, both online and offline. Renowned stores such as Reliance, Azorte, The Souled Store, Celio, Bewakoof, and Athlizur are among the places these exclusive products can be found.

Speaking on the launch of the exclusive collection, Sachin Puntambekar, Business Head of Consumer Products, Viacom18 said, “Garfield is a legendary cartoon — a pop-culture mainstay with a universal connect. We’re delighted to celebrate the iconic orange cat’s 45th anniversary, with an exciting multi-category range. We are certain that Garfield fans will love the collection.”

Viacom18 Consumer Products is making the year-long birthday celebrations even memorable for the fans by introducing captivating initiatives across its network of brands to promote the new Garfield merchandise range. As part of these efforts, Roadies Koffeehouz will offer special discounts on coffee and food, while partners such as Reliance, Azorte, Celio, Bewakoof, Athlizur, and The Souled Store will actively promote the merchandise with unique branding, promotional campaigns, mall events, and in-store activations. Furthermore, TV channels like MTV India and Colors and OTT platform Voot, will join in to celebrate the anniversary across digital platforms.

Jim Davis, a cartoonist created Garfield, the famous comic strip and the title’s protagonist by the same name. He named him after his grandfather. The famous cat has spawned movies, TV shows, stage shows and merchandise, and has received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. It is also regarded as one of the most watched kid’s shows with over 18 million social followers, the character has captivated young fans as well as adults.

The cat is so loved worldwide that the day of his Anniversary June 19, is recognized as the ‘National Garfield the Cat Day’.