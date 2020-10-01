83, Wonder Woman, Tenet: 7 films that will hit cinemas after Oct 15

Filmmakers who have been banking on a theatrical release can now heave a sigh of relief. After six months, cinema halls and multiplexes are scheduled to open from October 15. Even with 50 per cent occupancy initially, this move signals some semblance of certainty for big releases that were held up as cinemas pulled their shutters down.

While multiple production houses have opted to release their films on streaming platforms, most big releases -- Indian and international -- decided to wait. Here's what's coming to the theatres in a short while:

1. Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty teased his audience with this upcoming Akshay Kumar film towards the end of Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Fans have been patiently waiting for this cop-action film to hit the theatres but COVID-19 had some other plans. Producers were also considering releasing this film on OTT platforms but nothing materialised. Akshay Kumar fans would be able to catch him in action in cinema halls.

2. 83: Ranveer Singh's 83 had made headlines due to the actor's avatar's uncanny resemblance to legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Initially supposed to be a 2020 summer release, the movie was postponed due to the pandemic. 83 follows the Indian cricket team helmed by Kapil Dev that won the World Cup in 1983. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

3. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's recreation of iconic duo Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's histrionics made headline as soon as it received the nod from producers. What better still -- David Dhawan who made the original 1995 is at the helm of the remake.

4. Tenet: A Christopher Nolan movie would have its own army of takers in India. On top of that the trailer left people wanting for more. With stars like Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, the film has been dominating the global box office. Tenet also stars Dimple Kapadia and has been filmed in Mumbai too. It is yet to release in India.

5. Dune: Another Hollywood film making headlines is Dune. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is based on Frank Herbert 1965 novel. The sci-fi movie stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson.

6. Wonder Woman 1984: Audiences were floored by the first Wonder Woman movie. Needless to say Patty Jenkins' superhero movie starring Gal Gadot will bring all the fans to the theatres. Gadot will be back as Diana Prince and Chris Pine will again be seen as Steve Trevor. It is up for a Christmas release.

7. No Time To Die: Touted as Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie, No Time To Die has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. One of the most-anticipated Bond films, No Time To Die is scheduled for a November release.

Also read: Unlock 5.0: Cinema halls to reopen from Oct 15 with 50% seating capacity

Also read: PVR, Inox Leisure shares rise up to 17% as govt allows reopening of movie halls