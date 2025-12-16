'A war film in 2026 with these visuals?': Irate netizens on VFX in Sunny Deol-led Border 2's teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, was released today.

Soon after the teaser was released, netizens were quick to share their takes. Social media users were especially put off by the abysmal quality of the VFX, with some even saying the film looks like another loud, jingoistic movie based on the India-Pakistan angle.

A social media user wrote, "A war film in 2026 with these visuals? If you can’t handle VFX/CGI properly or don’t have the budget… why attempt this scale at all? #Border2 looks like another loud, jingoistic film."

A second user said, "Leaving everything else aside, it's high time that filmmakers start taking VFX seriously in their films. And idk whether it's the color grading or what but the scenes don't look well shot. The frames look terrible tbh."

A third user weighed in, ""Film set in 1971. Visual Effects also set in 1971. Barring #SunnyDeol's thunderous dialogue delivery, #Border2 Teaser fell flat. Poor visually! Had so much expectations from this considering the cult following of 1st part...Box Office wise, it's still gonna be a fire though (sic)!"

A user named Anmol Jamwal said, "The Border 2 visual effects look extremely artificial. The teaser coasts through with one poor digitally rendered background after the other. The only silver lining being Sunny Deol's conviction in his dialogue delivery. 120 Bahadur comparitively looked spectacular!"

"200 200 crore lagake bhi original locations pe shoot nahi kiya jata inse! Bollywood just OVER DOES everything. Will use unnecessary VFX and ruin things," a user wrote.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 magnum opus Border. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Anya Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Paramvir Cheema, and Medha Rana.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.