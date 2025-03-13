Aamir Khan confirms dating long-time friend Gauri Spratt

Actor Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with his longtime friend, Gauri Spratt, during his 60th birthday celebration with the media in Mumbai on Thursday. Aamir Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday this Friday by hosting a media meet and greet to kick off the festivities.

He disclosed that they have been dating for a year, although they have known each other for over 25 years.

Khan said they first crossed paths 25 years ago and fell out of contact before reuniting a few years back. Aamir mentioned that they have now been in each other's company for a period of 18 months.

Spratt, who resides in Bengaluru, is currently working with Khan's production company. Khan also shared that they are living together, and Spratt is the mother of a six-year-old son. Spratt, who has a mixed heritage of Tamilan and Irish descent, comes from a family with a connection to India's freedom struggle. Khan mentioned that Spratt has met his family members, who are supportive and pleased with their relationship.

The actor mentioned that he has taken measures to ready Gauri for the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, including arranging for private security to ensure his own peace of mind.

Aamir Khan mentioned that his partner has only seen a few of his movies such as 'Lagaan' and 'Dangal'. The actor recalled Gauri expressing her disbelief in the 'superstar' label often associated with him.

He also shared that his children and family have met Gauri and are thrilled about it. Before concluding, Aamir jokingly referenced his film 'Lagaan' by saying, 'Bhuvan finally found his Gauri'.

In a heartfelt moment, Aamir sang the classic song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai for Gauri, calling her a soft-spoken and deeply caring person. Expressing his emotions, he said, “She is very soft-spoken, and I am very close to her. She is my life partner now.”

During his birthday celebration on Wednesday, Khan hosted his friends and fellow actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at his residence. He mentioned that Gauri had the opportunity to meet the other two Khans at the same gathering.

In July 2021, actor Aamir Khan and film-maker Kiran Rao made public their decision to part ways. They share a son named Azad Rao Khan. Prior to their marriage, Khan was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children - daughter Ira Khan, and son Junaid Khan.