Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ releases in theatres today; here’s what to expect  

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has released in theatres on Thursday. The film was earlier slated to release on Baisakhi but was postponed to August 11.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks the third collaboration between Aamir and Kareena after Rajkumar Hirani-directorial 3 Idiots and Reema Kagti’s Talaash: The Answer Within.

The Advait Chandan-directorial also marks Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Bollywood. The film’s trailer was released during the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale on May 29.

Trailer of the film begins with Aamir picking up a feather and further shows his character saying, “Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta.” The same dialogue in Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump was, “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

The trailer covers Laal Singh Chaddha’s journey from being a differently abled child to enrolling in the Indian Army. It also shows Khan across different age groups whereas Kareena is shown playing his love interest.

Meanwhile, the Internet has sought a boycott of the upcoming Aamir Khan movie. Some users also shared screenshots to illustrate that the advance booking for the film is dismally low.

Talking of low advance bookings, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “STOP painting a rosy picture… Let’s get the facts right… The *advance bookings* of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are way BELOW EXPECTATIONS… Both dependent on [i] spot bookings/walk-in audience and [ii] word of mouth to put up strong totals on Day 1.”

“Yes I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film,” Khan said on boycott calls for his film.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film is Advait Chandan’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Secret Superstar. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump and has been written in Hindi by Atul Kulkarni. Besides Aamir Khan, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni (Naga Chaitanya) and Mona Singh.

