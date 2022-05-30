Netizens trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter; check out reactions here  

Trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha released during the IPL Finale on May 29. The film is all set to release in theatres on August 11 and is the official Hindi adaptation of the hit 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in lead roles.

The trailer showcases the protagonist’s journey from being a differently-abled child to getting selected in the Indian Army. Khan says in the trailer, “Meri mummy kethi thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta.” Soon after the trailer released, netizens sought a boycott of the upcoming Aamir Khan film.

A user wrote, “His next movie is coming. Acting as mentally challenged in Army uniform. Has lots of jokes on Army too. Hope people boycott this rubbish. Don’t know how he got clearance from IA for using uniform, badges and making such films.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni and Eric Roth. Kareena will play Aamir’s love interest in the film. It also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in significant roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha will show Khan through different ages and looks. The film will also reportedly see a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with the film.

