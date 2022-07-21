Watch: This behind-the-scenes video of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will melt your heart 

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in theatres on August 11. Days prior to its release, makers shared an almost three-minute-long behind-the-scenes making video. The video starts with Atul Kulkarni getting into full-writer mode and goes onto show Kareena Kapoor Khan in her rawest avatar to the in-between fun moments while shooting.

Besides, the video also showcases long script reading sessions and antics of the child actors who play the 3-year-old Laal and Roop. Aamir Khan Productions shared the video on its official Instagram handle with the caption, “The World of Laal Singh Chaddha. Here is a glimpse of our crazy journey to make Laal Singh Chaddha- a film full of love, warmth, bonding and adventure.”

Trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released on May 29 during the finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid much fanfare. The trailer covers Laal Singh Chaddha’s life journey from a differently-abled child to getting enrolled in the Indian Army.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film is Advait Chandan’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Secret Superstar. The film has been written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni and is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Oscar winning film Forrest Gump. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. Besides Khan, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh.

