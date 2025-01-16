Actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed 2-3 times during robbery attempt inside house, probe underway

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed 2-3 times during a robbery attempt in his Mumbai home in the early hours of Thursday. An unidentified person intruded in Khan's residence and argued with his maid late last night.

When Saif tried to intervene and pacify the man, the two had a scuffle in which Saif was injured, according to the Mumbai Police. Khan was soon admitted to the Leelavati Hospital. The incident took place at around 2-2:30 am on Thursday.

A probe is currently underway to trace and arrest the accused.

"An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder fought. The actor is injured and is being treated. An investigation is going on," the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

His wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was not present at home during the incident. During the attack, Kareena was with her sister Karisma Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Sonam Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor posted a story on Instagram

The actor's team said that Saif is currently undergoing surgery and also urged the media and fans to be patient.

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation."

Commenting on the incident, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the police is probing the incident and no one will be spared.

While speaking to reporters, Kadam said: "According to Police, a man entered the actor's house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man the actor suffered injuries. The Police will investigate the incident and no one will be spared. Police is responsible to ensure such an incident does not repeat."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, along with their sons Taimur and Jeh, celebrated New Year in Switzerland. They returned to Mumbai last week.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jr NTR-led Devara: Part 1 and Om Raut-directorial Adipurush. He is also working on the heist thriller Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter.