Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas-starrer set to cross Rs 400 crore worldwide

Om Raut-directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has managed to collect Rs 395 crore worldwide in five days of its release. The film's production banner, T-Series, on Wednesday confirmed that the worldwide five-day box-office collection of Adipurush stands at Rs 395 crore.

"We are thankful for the immense love and devotion you all have shown for Adipurush," T-Series wrote on Twitter.

Ever since the release of Adipurush, the film has been mired in criticism from various sections, either for its dialogue, bad VFX, or misrepresentation of characters. The controversy-ridden film, which registered a bumper opening at the box office, witnessed a major drop in collections as negative word of mouth spread on social media.

In the wake of all the flak the film has been receiving due to poor dialogues, the film’s makers revised certain lines in the film.

The film's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, had on Sunday announced that the makers were ready to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

In a long post, he also defended himself.

"I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week," Shukla said in the statement shared on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

In his statement, which he wrote in Hindi, Shukla said it is possible that in a three-hour film he may have written "something different from your imagination for 3 minutes of duration", but viewers shouldn't hurry to label him as a "Sanatan drohi".

"I wrote more than 4,000 lines as dialogues in 'Adipurush', some sentiments got hurt on five of those lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I was hoping to receive praise for them, which I don't know why I did not get," he added.

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Also Read: 'Adipurush' makers tweak Lord Hanuman's 'jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue; Watch here

