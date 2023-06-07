Adipurush's Om Raut gives goodbye kiss to Kriti Sanon; Andhra BJP leader deletes 'PDA in Tirumala is unacceptable' tweet

Filmmaker Om Raut on Tuesday launched the final trailer of his upcoming movie Adipurush at a pre-release event in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The event was held at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium and attended by the film’s star cast, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

However, a controversy was sparked on Wednesday when Om Raut and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati for Darshan.

In a video that is now going viral, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut could be seen hugging each other, while Raut was seen kissing Kriti goodbye as she left in her car. This didn’t go down well with Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, the BJP State Secretary in Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting against the public display of affection, the BJP leader questioned if it it was necessary to do something like that at a sacred place.

However, the BJP state secretary later deleted the tweet after a backlash from the fans of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. However, the screenshot of the tweet is still circulating on the Twitter.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and the film will be released in theatres on June 16.

Later, talking about his visit to the Venkateswara temple, director Om Raut said, "After coming to the temple, I feel extremely amazing. It felt nice. We had a great darshan today morning. Yesterday, we put out the trailer. It's a mesmerising feeling and I cannot put it into words."

Also Watch | WTC Final preview: Rohit Sharma-led India vs Pat Cummins-led Australia, Ind vs Aus Test Match Day 1, final one-off test, key players, head-to-head record, Toss, timings, live streaming, prediction

Also Read : At $26.4 billion, Tata group is India’s most valuable brand

Also Read : SC defers Delhi govt plea against HC order staying notice against Rapido to Friday