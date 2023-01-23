Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' crosses 1-million mark: BookMyShow

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has said that the platform has sold more than 1 million tickets in advance sales for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Bollywood action-thriller Pathaan. The platform said that after a long four-year wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an electrifying comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales. “The much-awaited action-thriller has crossed 1 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow already. Advance sales for Pathaan have been opening up in phases with over 3500 screens available on the platform so far,” Ashish Saksena, COO (Cinemas), BookMyShow said.

Saksena said surge in demand has led select cinemas across India to open up early morning shows for the film. “The Hindi language version of the film is expectedly leading the charts on sales, closely followed by Telugu and Tamil. The response across India has been phenomenal with cinephiles choosing a cinematic experience as they opt for varied formats including 2D, IMAX and 4DX across cities,” he said.

South India has been particularly impressive, showcasing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing almost 30% of the overall advance sales so far, BookMyShow said in a statement. “As the pace of ticket sales picks up further closer to the movie’s release date, we are confident that Pathaan is set to take the box office by storm,” Saksena added.

According to reports, Pathaan is likely to challenge War, KGF 2 in pre-sales as Shah Rukh Khan makes his big screen comeback. Pathaan sold 1.71 lakh tickets in PVR, Inox & Cinepolis in 24 hours as soon as the advance-booking opened. Bahubali 2 holds the record for selling 6.50 lakh tickets in advance at the three chains for the opening day, followed by KGF 2 with 5.15 lakh tickets and War with 4.05 lakh tickets. Films like 83, Drishyam 2, RRR (Hindi) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had sold 1.17 lakh, 1.16 lakh and 1.03 lakh tickets respectively in the three chains for the opening day.

According to Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films production also starring John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in key roles has sold 1.82 lakh tickets as per its fifth day advance booking reports and has made more than Rs 4.22 crores from these sales. The movie is made on an estimated budget of Rs 250 crores and will release on January 25.