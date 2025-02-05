'Agli baar baba pe joke maarke dikha': Comedian attacked in Solapur for joke on Veer Pahariya, 'Sky Force' actor says...

Comedian Pranit More was allegedly assaulted after his standup act in Maharashtra's Solapur. The incident took place on February 2 at 5:45 pm after the comedian's stand-up show at Solapur's 24K Kraft Brewzz.

His team claimed that a group of 11-12 men, posing as fans, attacked him, allegedly in response to his jokes about Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya, with Tanveer Shaikh identified as the gang leader.

Related Articles

"Once the crowd cleared, a group of 11-12 men, disguised as fans, approached him. But they weren't there for pictures- they were there to physically assault and threaten him. They brutally attacked him - punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured," More's team said in a social media post.

More's team also mentioned that one of the people who beat him up threatened him, saying: "Agli baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!", with the team saying that this was "a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him (Pahariya) again."

The statement also underscored the seriousness of the attack and threats against him, while expressing concern over the venue's refusal to provide CCTV footage which holds crucial evidence.

His team also claimed that they reached out to the police but they did not send any help despite promising to do so. They emphasized the need for a safe environment for artists in Maharashtra and filed an online complaint from Mumbai.

"If a comedian can be physically assaulted just for making a joke, what does that say about our basic rights and safety?"

In response, Veer Pahariya expressed shock and sadness on Instagram, denying any involvement and condemning the violence.

"I want to make it absolutely clear -- I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity."

He apologized to Pranit and his fans, vowing to hold those responsible accountable.

Veer recently made his Bollywood debut in the film Sky Force, which premiered on January 24.