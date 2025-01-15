'Bollywood never made proper effort...': Social media users slam Rakesh Roshan for his take on South film industry

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan is in the midst of a controversy after his take on South Indian movies went viral on social media. In a recent interaction, Roshan said that while South Indian films are technically advanced, they are following the same templates that work in terms of storytelling.

Related Articles

"Technically, they are, but storytelling-wise, they're sticking to the same formulas that work. They're successful because they're not breaking any path." Citing films such as Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai and Koi... Mil Gaya, he further said that while Bollywood takes risks, South cinema plays safe.

Wait what? Social media users were unable to digest this take.

Reddit users said that if anything at all, Bollywood has never made any efforts to understand and cater to its audience. They also said that the argument by the veteran director-producer reeks of arrogance.

One user wrote: "Absolutely, but Bollywood never made any proper effort to expand its market and make content to its heartland audience, and south esp Tollywood is catering. Left hate Bollywood because it is not enough woke, Right hates bollywood because it is too much woke. Elites hate bollywood because not elite enough, mass audience hates bollywood because it is too elite. EVERYBODY HATES BOLLYWOOD!!!"

"Rangasthalam, Vikram, Kantara, Manjummel Boys. These were all the biggest hits of their respective industries. There are obviously other examples as well. If Bollywood was always challenging themselves and South Indian cinema doesn’t break any new ground, then why do South Indian movies still get remade?" another user asked.

A third user said: "Bollywood’s own arrogance is its downfall."

"Lol, South Bombay challenges, must be quite hard. Is this some sort coping mechanism to feel better. It kinda embarrassing," an angry Redditor wrote.

"What about Eega? Can a Bollywood movie with a fly as the hero break any records? And Bollywood is also currently surviving by the same male testosterone driven action films like Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan and Animal. One Stree 2 doesn't change that. Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are almost a decade old films now," another user said, poking fun at Bollywood's male-centric films in the recent past.