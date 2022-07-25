Ajay Devgn’s ‘Rudra’ most viewed Hindi show, Yami Gautam’s ‘A Thursday’ most-watched film in H1 2022 

Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has become the most-watched Hindi show with 35.2 million views from the day of its release on Disney+Hotstar. Following closely are shows like Bobby Deol and Tridha Chaudhary-starrer Aashram Season 3, Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav-starrer Panchayat Season 2, Pratik Gandhi and Ashutosh Rana-starrer The Great Indian Murder and Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, as per a latest Ormax Media report titled ‘Streaming Originals in India: Mid-year review’.

Other shows that have featured in this list are Human, Bhaukaal Season 2, Masoom, Escaype Live and Campus Diaries. While Disney+Hotstar had the most-watched Hindi shows, MX Player followed closely with four shows in the same category.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel have topped the charts in terms of the most-watched international shows in India, as per this data. Other shows that feature in this category are Stranger Things Season 4, The Boys Season 3 and All of Us Are Dead.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

Panchayat Season 2 was the most popular Hindi show when it comes to content, whereas Stranger Things Season 4 was the most liked international show after seasons 4 and 5 of Money Heist. Other most liked Hindi shows due to content were Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Human, The Great Indian Murder, Mai, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, Bhaukaal Season 2 and Apharan Season 2.

Most liked international shows apart from Stranger Things Season 4 include Moon Knight, Ms Marvel, Money Heist Korea- Joint Economic Area, All of Us Are Dead, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, The Boys Season 3, Ozark Season 4, Star Trek: New Worlds and Vikings: Valhalla.

Talking of Hindi films on OTT platforms, Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni-starrer A Thursday topped the charts with a whopping 25.5 million views. Following closely are Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey-starrer Gehraiyaan, Shreyas Talpade’s Kaun Pravin Tambe, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer Jalsa, Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen and Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur-starrer Dasvi. Other films that featured in this category are Forensic, Thar, Love Hostel and Looop Lapeta.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video had three most-watched films in the first half of 2022 each, OTT platforms like Zee5 and Disney+Hotstar boasted two most watched films in the same period each. A Thursday topped in one another department other than viewership: content. Following A Thursday were films like Kaun Pravin Tambe, Forensic, Thar and Dasvi.

Talking about shows that garnered the maximum amount of buzz among viewers, Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat Season 2 emerged as the clear winner. Other shows like Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, MX Player’s Aashram Season 3, Disney+ Hotstar’s Human and The Great Indian Murder followed suit.

Other shows in this category include Netflix’s She Season 2, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and The Fame Game, SonyLIV’s Gullak Season 3 and MX Player’s Bhaukaal Season 2. Films that garnered the maximum buzz on their OTT releases include Gehraiyaan, A Thursday, Dasvi, Jalsa and Sharmaji Namkeen.

Stranger Things Season 4, however, topped the charts in terms of market buzz and was followed by Moon Knight, Ms Marvel, The Boys Season 3 and All of Us Are Dead.

In order to collate the list of most-viewed shows and movies, Ormax Media conducted primary research among audience across India on a weekly basis. The viewership estimates in this report include number of people who have watched at least one full episode in case of a show or at least 30 minutes in case of a movie. They, however, do not factor the number of accounts used to watch a show or a film and viewership from the Indian market has only been counted.

