'Ready to apologise again': Anurag Kashyap reacts to Abhay Deol calling him toxic

After actor Abhay Deol called Anurag Kashyap "a liar and toxic person" for spreading lies about him, the Indian filmmaker responded to the actor's statement by saying that he had apologised to Deol once and "is ready to apologise again".

This comes as Kashyap had said in a 2020 interview that working with Abhay was ‘painfully difficult’. The two had collaborated on the modern adaptation of Devdas, called Dev D.

“It is okay if that is how he feels. Everyone has his own version of the truth. Maybe he felt attacked about what I had spoken about him earlier. I have personally apologised to him for hurting his feelings,” Anurag Kashyap said in an interview with Mid-Day.

The filmmaker further added that his opinion was based on how the actor was in the past. Kashyap also mentioned that he doesn't wish to drag the matter, and instead hopes to celebrate Deol's latest work 'Trial by Fire'.

In his past interview, the director had also said that Deol wanted to be a part of artistic movies but also wanted to enjoy the luxuries that came along with his name 'Deol'. He alleged that while his entire crew lived in Paharganj during the shoot, Deol stayed at a five-star hotel.

Anurag Kashyap is promoting his upcoming film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, will release in cinemas on February 3, 2023.

Abhay Deol, on the other hand, is busy promoting his recent Netflix series 'Trial By Fire' for which the actor has received immense appreciation. The series has a stellar cast comprising Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Tailang, and Shilpa Shukla.

Directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha, 'Trial By Fire' focuses on the Uphaar Cinema Fire tragedy and the consequent efforts of the families of the victims to get closure in the case. The tragic fire incident happened during the screening of JP Dutta’s Border which claimed 59 lives.

