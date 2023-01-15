Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee to release on this date

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's fans are in for a treat as the release date of their upcoming movie 'Selfiee' has been announced. The Dharma Productions’ entertainer, which also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in crucial roles, will hit the theaters on February 24.

The release date was shared by Akshay Kumar on his social media platform. “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch Selfiee in cinemas on February 24,” the actor wrote.

Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star!

Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th. pic.twitter.com/gJTEa2ownD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 15, 2023

Dharma Productions’ entertainer Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving Licence', which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The original movie revolved around a famous actor who needed to renew his driver's licence, and the motor vehicle agent was a fan of his. However, a series of misunderstandings caused a great deal of friction.

On Sunday, Dharma Productions too took to social media to share the motion poster of Selfiee. "Superstar aur Superfan ki aisi kahaani, aap ne suni naa hogi kahin! Dekhiye #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th," the post read.

The Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi starrer will also feature a recreation of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. In August last year, Hashmi had taken to his social media handles to announce the song, “28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance off it was. (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since) #selfiee.”

Hashmi on Sunday wrote, "Ek Superstar, Ek Superfan. Yeh jodi hai ya rivalry? Jaaniye #Selfiee mein, releasing in cinemas on 24th Feb."

Directed by Good Newwz and Kapoor & Sons fame Raj Mehta, Selfiee has been co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu while Hashmi was spotted in horror film 'Dybbuk.' Kumar's upcoming projects include OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Soorarai Pottru remake and Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic. As per reports, Hashmi will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3.

