Akshay Kumar only Indian star to feature in Forbes World's Highest Paid Entertainers List

Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor to feature in the recently released Forbes World's Highest Paid Entertainers' list for 2019. Not only that, at the 33rd spot Kumar is ranked above celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and many others.

With $65 million (Rs 444 crore) in his kitty, Kumar is just $1 million less from Robert Downey Jr, who portrays everyone's favourite superhero Iron Man. Akshay Kumar has been working tirelessly and has given Bollywood some of the biggest hits in the past couple of years. According to Forbes, Akshay Kumar is paid between $5 million to $10 million per movie and earns millions from endorsement deals with over 20 brands.

Taylor Swift who topped the list in 2016 was ranked Number 1 at $185 million, followed by Kylie Jenner at $170 million. She is the youngest self made billionaire. The reality TV celebrity-turned makeup mogul reached this milestone at just the age of 21. Taylor Swift's 2018 'Reputation' Stadium Tour is the highest grossing tour in US history. The third, fourth and fifth positions were taken by Kayne West, Lionel Messi and Ed Sheeran. West re-entered the list after 4 years, mostly owing to his Yeezy sneaker line. Swift and Jenner are the only women to reach the Top 10 of the list, while there are only 16 females in the whole top 100 list.

Akshay Kumar is now looking forward to his next release, Mission Mangal, alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha, where he will play an ISRO scientist. It is scheduled to release on August 15.

In 2018, Salman Khan was ranked 83 while in 2017, along Shah Rukh Khan was ranked 65th with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

(Edited by: Ishita Gupta)

