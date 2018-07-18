Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan among Forbes' 100 highest-paid celebs in world

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan feature in the Forbes' list of the world's 100 highest-paid entertainers for 2018. While Akshay is 76th on the list, Salman finished at number 82. American boxer Floyd Mayweather tops the prestigious rich list of entertainers this year with earnings of $285 million (Rs 1,948 crore), while Hollywood star George Clooney holds the second spot with a $239 million (Rs 1,634 crore) income.

Reality television personality Kylie Jenner is at number three with $166.5 million (Rs 1,138 crore). Akshay, 50, made it to position number 76 of the annual list earning $40.5 million (Rs 276 crore) over the past year, according to Forbes.

Describing the actor, Forbes noted "one of Bollywood's leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles," citing examples of his recent releases as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which highlighted the need to improve sanitation facilities in rural India, and Padman, where he played a man obsessed with manufacturing low-cost sanitary napkins for women in the villages. Forbes also pointed out his income from the 20 brands that he endorses.

Salman Khan, Bollywood's only other personality to make it to the list, earned $37.7 million (Rs 257 crore). The magazine describes Salman as "Bollywood mainstay", adding that he was among the highest-grossers of the industry last year, thanks to his ability to produce and star in blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, and cash in on back-end profits.

Akshay and Salman, incidentally, have shown indication of continuing with their respective winning game plans. Akshay will try reiterating the socio-political flavour using the sports theme this time, for his new film, Gold on Independence Day. The film is based on India's first Olympic gold medal win in hockey, and talks of the need to promote the game at the grassroots level all over the nation. Next year, he will try kindling patriotic fervour with Kesari, which narrates the story of the Battle of Saragarhi. The 1897 incident saw 21 brave Sikhs wage a valiant war against a thousand Afghans.

Salman recently followed up the blockbuster, larger-than-life hero formula of Tiger Zinda Hai with Race 3. He is all set to repeat the formula in Kick 2, Bharat and Dabangg 3 over the next year.

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson (at number five), Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (number 10), tennis icon Roger Federer (number 23), pop star Beyonce (number 35), author JK Rowling (number 42) and golfer Tiger Woods (number 66) are other popular celebrities on the list.

The entertainers who have made it to the top 100 list this year had cumulatively earned $6.3 billion before taxes. This figure was up by 22 per cent from where it stood last year.