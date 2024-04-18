Alia Bhatt among Indians on Time's 100 most influential people list

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the Indians who featured on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list. Director, producer and writer Tom Harper described Bhatt as a "formidable talent" in her Time profile.

Harper, who directed Bhatt in his movie and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, praised the actor for her dedication to the craft. "Alia's superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor she is luminous, and as a person she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star," Harper said.

Furthermore, he said Alia Bhatt is "not only one of the world's leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade-- she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity."

Alia Bhatt Hollywood debut

Last year, Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the film focuses on an intelligence operative from a global peacekeeping agency who races to stop a hacker from stealing its most dangerous weapon.

The movie, featuring Bhatt as hacker Keya Dhawan, premiered on Netflix on August 11, 2023. The film has a rating of 5.7/10 on IMDb.

Alia Bhatt Met Gala 2023

Besides her Hollywood Debut, Alia Bhatt also made the headlines for her Met Gala debut in May last year. The actress wore a pearl-studded white gown with a plunging neckline designed by Prabal Gurung for the mega event. She completed her look with a pair of pearl earrings and a statement ring.

Alia Bhatt Bollywood movies

Back home, she was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi as well as the Netflix original Darlings.

She also has Vasan Bala's Jigra in the making, which she is also co-producing.