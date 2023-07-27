Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ to hit theatres on July 28; check budget, expected box office opening, and more  

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani updates: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer starrer romantic comedy drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release in theatres on July 28. The film marks the directorial return of Karan Johar after seven years. Karan Johar last sat on the director’s chair for Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film’s trailer was released on July 4 on the official YouTube channel of Dharma Productions.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani budget, box office opening expectation

Made at a budget of around Rs 178 crore, Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture is expected to take a good opening if the word of mouth is positive, as per film experts. Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said the film is likely to earn in the range of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore on its opening day.

He added the film is expected to rake in around Rs 45 crore in its opening weekend if the word of mouth remains positive.

#RRKPK BOX OFFICE PREDICTION



Opening Day - ₹ 12 -15 Cr Nett



Weekend ₹ 45 cr + ( If WOM is Positive ) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is all set to take good opening. #KaranJohar #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/MKoYDqGEOY — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2023

Film trade expert Joginder Tuteja said the film will likely rake in Rs 12 crore to Rs 14 crore on its first day.

Tuteja tweeted: “Yet another fine opening on the cards this Friday. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will comfortably score in double digits and as of now, Rs 12-14 crore seems on the cards. If the advance booking further gains momentum by tomorrow night, then there is an outside chance of hitting Rs 15 crore as well, but let’s keep expectations in check!”

Yet another fine opening on the cards this Friday.#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani will comfortably score in double digits and as of now, 12-14 crores seems on the cards.



If the advance booking further gains momentum by tomorrow night then there is an outside chance of hitting 15… — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 26, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani advance booking update

According to media reports, around 30,000 tickets have been sold in advance booking as of 11 pm on Wednesday. It is also likely that around 80,000-90,000 tickets of the film will be sold in advance bookings across national chains before the film hits theatres.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT, satellite, digital rights

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has reportedly recovered 90 per cent of investment from sale of satellite, digital and music rights. The film’s Rs 178 crore comprises Rs 160 crore budget with further expenditure of Rs 18 crore on print and publicity.

Makers of the film have recovered around Rs 80 crore from the sale of digital rights to Amazon Prime Video, nearly Rs 50 crore from sale of satellite rights to Colors and another Rs 30 crore from sale of its music rights to Saregama, as per entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama. With this, the film has recovered its budget of Rs 160 crore even before its release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani plot, cast

The film focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man Rocky Randhawa and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee who fall in love with each other, only to face opposition from their respective families.

In order to quell their families’ opposition, the two decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also features a stellar ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Tota Roy Chowdhury in significant roles.

Also Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan’s film inches closer to Rs 70 crore in India

Also Read: 'Bawaal' Twitter review: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer opens up to mixed reviews

Also Read: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' gets U/A certificate from CBFC; makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference