Business Today
'Bawaal' Twitter review: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer opens up to mixed reviews

The romance drama revolves around a high school history teacher Ajay 'Ajju' Dixit (played by Varun Dhawan), who enjoys a mini celebrityhood in his hometown.

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has released on Prime Video on Friday, July 21. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has been under the limelight over the last few days with fans eagerly waiting to witness the on-screen chemistry of the lead pair, who have teamed up for the first time for the film.

The romance drama revolves around a high school history teacher Ajay 'Ajju' Dixit (played by Varun Dhawan), who enjoys a mini celebrityhood in his hometown. The film navigates the World War II trail in Europe and shows the lead couple struggle with their marriage, forcing Ajay to confront his internal war. 'Bawaal' is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Soon after the release of the film, Twitter users took to the platform to share their views on the film, with many of them even calling it Dhawan's best film to date. While some said that the film is unconvincing and fails to impress.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, for instance, said, the film would have done really well, had it been released in cinemas. "Have to say this loud and clear that its very disheartening to see that @Varun_dvn career best film #Bawaal has a direct OTT release. By all means it is a true blue theatrical entertainer & would’ve done very well at the box office (minimum 90 -100 cr)," he tweeted.

Film director Atlee, meanwhile, commended the performances of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and said the movie is a "feel good" watch. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "heartwarming". Bawaal has a refreshingly different plot, well-knit screenplay, several emotional moments and terrific performances, he said.

A Twitter user wrote, "Simply told, never doubt Nitesh Tiwari. Smooth as butter. Doesn't have any major conflict but it is a joyride through and through..."

However, some of the people had a different take on the film. "#Bawaal lacks conviction in its screenplay. It's an original & unusual story, but it's perhaps unconvincing on the paper itself. Despite the earnest performances from #VarunDhawan & #JanhaviKapoor and fine cinematography, it's never quite satisfying," a user wrote.

Another stated, "Varun Dhawan shines as Ajju Bhaiya with his grey shades but the movie fails to impress. Hitler saving a toxic marriage just doesn't seem right. A wise decision taken by the makers to release the movie directly on OTT."

Also Read: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' review: A gripping tale of genius, strife, and atomic bomb

Also Read: 'Oppenheimer' vs 'Barbie' Twitter review: Christopher Nolan's best film till date, say netizens; Greta Gerwig's film dubbed 'sensational'

Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
