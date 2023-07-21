'Bawaal' Twitter review: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer opens up to mixed reviews

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has released on Prime Video on Friday, July 21. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has been under the limelight over the last few days with fans eagerly waiting to witness the on-screen chemistry of the lead pair, who have teamed up for the first time for the film.

The romance drama revolves around a high school history teacher Ajay 'Ajju' Dixit (played by Varun Dhawan), who enjoys a mini celebrityhood in his hometown. The film navigates the World War II trail in Europe and shows the lead couple struggle with their marriage, forcing Ajay to confront his internal war. 'Bawaal' is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Soon after the release of the film, Twitter users took to the platform to share their views on the film, with many of them even calling it Dhawan's best film to date. While some said that the film is unconvincing and fails to impress.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, for instance, said, the film would have done really well, had it been released in cinemas. "Have to say this loud and clear that its very disheartening to see that @Varun_dvn career best film #Bawaal has a direct OTT release. By all means it is a true blue theatrical entertainer & would’ve done very well at the box office (minimum 90 -100 cr)," he tweeted.

Have to say this loud and clear that its very disheartening to see that @Varun_dvn career best film #Bawaal has a direct OTT release. By all means it is a true blue theatrical entertainer & would’ve done very well at the box office ( minimum 90 -100 cr)



I am sure there must be… pic.twitter.com/NvcJg2Sjvg — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 21, 2023

Film director Atlee, meanwhile, commended the performances of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and said the movie is a "feel good" watch. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "heartwarming". Bawaal has a refreshingly different plot, well-knit screenplay, several emotional moments and terrific performances, he said.

#Bawaal , a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualising it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN… — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 21, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, "Simply told, never doubt Nitesh Tiwari. Smooth as butter. Doesn't have any major conflict but it is a joyride through and through..."

#Bawaal

Simply told, never doubt Nitesh Tiwari.



Smooth as butter.

Doesn't have any major conflict but it is a joyride through and through.

Varun & Janhvi.. supporting actors 👍



The trailer was deceptive. The film is anything but not what the trailer made it look.



Watch it 💫 — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) July 21, 2023

Just finished watching #Bawaal I'm in tears I'm literally stunned right now how beautiful and meaningful a movie can be it has literally impacted me to see life from a different perspective @Varun_dvn and Janhvi deserves all the praises for their spectacular performance😭😭💯🔥 — KRISHIKA AGRAWAL (@KrishikaAgrawa8) July 21, 2023

Watched #Bawaal last night, and it's easily the best film of Varun Dhawan I've ever seen. It's simple & endearing and leaves you hooked every second of it. The comedy, chemistry and the emotional aspect of the film is so good with a great message which leaves an impact on you. pic.twitter.com/28UV6MGVPK — Annesha ᴮᴬᵂᴬᴬᴸ (@ApnaaVarun) July 21, 2023

" History exists so that we learn from our mistakes. " - #Bawaal



Bawaal is not your typical romcom it's a film that stays true to its roots while delivering powerful life lessons. @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/TjSScCVE3N July 21, 2023

However, some of the people had a different take on the film. "#Bawaal lacks conviction in its screenplay. It's an original & unusual story, but it's perhaps unconvincing on the paper itself. Despite the earnest performances from #VarunDhawan & #JanhaviKapoor and fine cinematography, it's never quite satisfying," a user wrote.

Another stated, "Varun Dhawan shines as Ajju Bhaiya with his grey shades but the movie fails to impress. Hitler saving a toxic marriage just doesn't seem right. A wise decision taken by the makers to release the movie directly on OTT."

#Bawaal lacks conviction in its screenplay. It's an original & unusual story, but it's perhaps unconvincing on the paper itself.



Despite the earnest performances from #VarunDhawan & #JanhaviKapoor and fine cinematography, it's never quite satisfying.



Ratings: 2/5#BawaalonPrime pic.twitter.com/tFmhGTQp12 — Nipun (@iNipunK) July 21, 2023

Comparing tribulations and problems in a marriage to Auschwitz mass genocide is the lowest a Bollywood movie has ever stooped to. If a Hollywood movie, it would have been cancelled forever. Wtf were the Amazon people smoking when they green lit this?#Bawaal #BawaalOnPrime — attraversiamo 👻 (@Walede16) July 21, 2023

#BawaalReview :⭐⭐



Varun Dhawan shines as Ajju Bhaiya with his grey shades but the movie fails to impress. Hitler saving a toxic marriage just doesn't seem right.



A wise decision taken by the makers to release the movie directly on OTT. #BawaalOnPrime #Bawaal pic.twitter.com/jTM4ObrxnD July 21, 2023

