Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan’s film inches closer to Rs 70 crore in India  

Barbie vs Oppenheimer earnings update: Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-starrer Oppenheimer continues to take the lead against Barbie at the Indian box office. The stylised biographical drama, directed by Christopher Nolan, is inching closer to Rs 70 crore and has raked in around Rs 67.85 crore within six days of its release, according to initial estimates. The film minted Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, Rs 6.25 crore on its first Tuesday, and around Rs 5.85 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Barbie, on the other hand, is way behind the Christopher Nolan in the Indian market. The Margot Robbie film managed to cross Rs 25 crore in India within six days of its release. Barbie collected around Rs 25.55 crore as of Wednesday. The film collected Rs 5 crore on its first Friday, Rs 6.5 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Monday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Tuesday, and around Rs 2.30 crore on its first Wednesday.

In terms of worldwide box office, Barbie is marching ahead of Oppenheimer. Barbie has crossed $500 million as of Wednesday, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, has crossed $250 million at the worldwide box office.

Oppenheimer had the biggest IMAX opening weekend ever in markets like India, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Czech Republic. Thirty four international markets posted a top-give all-time IMAX opening weekend with this film.

Oppenheimer focuses on J Robert Oppenheimer and his team of scientists working towards developing and designing the atomic bomb, in what was called the Manhattan Project. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, and Florence Pugh in significant roles.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie focuses on Barbie and Ken who are expelled from the seemingly perfect Barbieland and forced to explore the real world. The film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir in pivotal roles. Both the films released on July 21.

