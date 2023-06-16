'All hopes pinned on Salaar now,' say Prabhas fans as Adipurush declared 'huge mess'

Post Baahubali, Prabhas hasn't delivered an industry hit with Saaho and Radhe Shyam and now with his latest release Adipurush getting middling reviews, his fans might hope for a turnaround from Prashanth Neel's action drama Salaar.
Despite all the right buzz, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has been declared a damp squib by critics and audience alike.
Prabhas, who is yet to taste Baahubali-like success again, might be placing all his hopes for a blockbuster on his upcoming release Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, famous for directing KGF movies.
Adipurush has been panned almost unanimously for its sub-par VFX that lends the movie a tiring look.
"Adipurush", also starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, is the latest iteration of the mythological epic "Ramayana". The multilingual spectacle, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil language amid fanfare on Friday.
Neel is known to create strong protagonists with lots of high-octane action sequences, which is something that might create a stir among Prabhas' fans.
Within hours of Adipurush's worldwide release, Salaar became the top Twitter trend in India on Friday.
Meanwhile, a trade analyst said Adipurush entered an elite Rs 100-crore club at box office, making him the only Indian actor to have three movies that earned Rs 100 crore on day 1 of release.
However, the euphoria might not last long with the movie getting bad word of mouth.
Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Nag Ashwin's Project K, Maruthi's untitled Telugu comedy and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in the pipeline.
