'All hopes pinned on Salaar now,' say Prabhas fans as Adipurush declared 'huge mess'

Post Baahubali, Prabhas hasn't delivered an industry hit with Saaho and Radhe Shyam and now with his latest release Adipurush getting middling reviews, his fans might hope for a turnaround from Prashanth Neel's action drama Salaar.

Despite all the right buzz, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has been declared a damp squib by critics and audience alike.

Prabhas, who is yet to taste Baahubali-like success again, might be placing all his hopes for a blockbuster on his upcoming release Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, famous for directing KGF movies.

Adipurush has been panned almost unanimously for its sub-par VFX that lends the movie a tiring look.

#OneWordReview...#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️½#Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS. #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/zQ9qge30Kv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2023

"Adipurush", also starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, is the latest iteration of the mythological epic "Ramayana". The multilingual spectacle, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil language amid fanfare on Friday.

Post Baahubali, Prabhas hasn't delivered an industry hit with Saaho and Radhe Shyam and now with Adipurush getting middling reviews, his fans might hope for a turnaround from Prashanth Neel's action drama.

Neel is known to create strong protagonists with lots of high-octane action sequences, which is something that might create a stir among Prabhas' fans.

Within hours of Adipurush's worldwide release, Salaar became the top Twitter trend in India on Friday.

I really want #Salaar to work



Thunderous comeback of #Prabhas loading



Reasons:

- Prabhas in Great shape

- Neel knows how to present mass

- whatever leaks we've seen from the film are damn promising. pic.twitter.com/GsqeQZz1tG — R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) June 16, 2023

Worst film in every part #Adipurush Big headache 😑 don't know about North & AP but it's going to be washout in TN



Waiting for #Salaar & #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/jybyr0ZBEa — Trichy Films (@TrichyFilms) June 16, 2023

No need heavy VFX .

No need six pack body.

No need 500-600 crs.

Just give him foreign whiskey, a ball and bat , smoke , dust and fire . He will produce a masterpiece out of it.#prashanthneel #kgf #ugram #salaar#Adhipurush pic.twitter.com/1sjwQPYLGu — 1andonlypiece (@1andonlypiece) June 16, 2023

People happy at his downfall,

He will return to reclaim his throne on 28th Sept, and this time he will mean serious business #Salaar pic.twitter.com/wGJE8Gdk0x — KESHAV (@keshavk789) June 16, 2023

Last box office HIT of #Prabhas is 2017 release #Babubali2 after that he has given hatrick of BIG Disaster in a Row . Unfortunate #Prabhas will roar with #Salaar like anything...🔥🔥 !! Fingers crossed for SALAAR !! — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a trade analyst said Adipurush entered an elite Rs 100-crore club at box office, making him the only Indian actor to have three movies that earned Rs 100 crore on day 1 of release.

#Adipurush takes BIGGEST opening for any Indian movie in 2023 by entering the elite ₹💯 cr club.



This makes #Prabhas the only star to have three ₹100 cr+ day 1 for any Indian actor till date. pic.twitter.com/td9oVrWUDC — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 16, 2023

However, the euphoria might not last long with the movie getting bad word of mouth.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Nag Ashwin's Project K, Maruthi's untitled Telugu comedy and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in the pipeline.