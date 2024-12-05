Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' sets BO on fire! Midnight shows added in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros

Pushpa 2: The Rise, action-thriller featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is having a phenomenal run at the domestic box office. The film's run at the box office so far has been so epic that the makers have decided to add midnight shows for the film across Delhi, Mumbai and 4 other metro cities.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"LATEST DEVELOPMENT… Pushpa 2 midnight shows [11.55 pm / 11.59 pm] added in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata TODAY [working day]… And the response is MIND-BOGGLING (sic)," Adarsh said in his post on X.

At BookMyShow, Pushpa 2 has crossed a staggering 3 million ticket sales in advance booking, the highest ever for any film in India. Meanwhile, Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner issued a letter to the Pushpa 2 team and warned of serious action against theatres showing the movie illegally.

As per the letter, the Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner directed the police commissioner to take action against 42 theatres in the metropolis. He also urged the police to cancel shows of the film between midnight and before 6:30 am on December 5.

At present, Pushpa 2 has made ₹41.54 crore at the India box office so far and these numbers are likely to rise further. With this, the film is eyeing a ₹100 crore opening at the domestic box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

In some more good news for Allu Arjun fans, Pushpa 2 ends with a promise for part 3. The film's ending is followed by the title announcement of the next part titled as Pushpa 3 - The Rampage.

When Pushpa: The Rise was about to hit the theatres, makers assured that a sequel was in the works but never revealed its name throughout the promotions. Before the sequel's name was announced, the makers instead of mentioning put '2nd Interval' at the end of the film instead of saying 'The End.'

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on a sandalwood mafia as he struggles to expand his business amidst tightening police curbs. Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.