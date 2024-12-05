Allu Arjun-FaFa's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' leaked on Tamilrockers, other websites ahead of release

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, was leaked on torrent platforms and piracy platforms hours after its release. The HD copies of the film were available on several unauthorised websites, as per media reports.

The movie is available on several piracy websites with HD versions for download free of cost.

Pushpa 2 was leaked in various formats -- ranging from 240p to HD prints of 1080p -- on websites such as Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda.

Despite the film getting leaked on unauthorised websites, Pushpa 2: The Rule has had a great day at the box office so far. The film has raked in a total of ₹32.53 crore at the India box office as of now, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's Hindi version is eyeing two major records on its opening day at the India box office. Pushpa 2 is likely to cross the opening day business of either Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan or Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

While Jawan made ₹65.50 crore on its day 1, Animal raked in ₹54.75 crore on its opening day, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film's producers -- Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings and its distributors -- are yet to issue an official statement on the movie leak. Pushpa 2, however, is not the only south Indian film to get leaked on unauthorised websites. Films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali - The Beginning, GOAT, and Adipurush have also fallen prey to piracy.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is centered around Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggling mafia struggling to sustain his business amidst challenges posed by the police.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles. Pushpa 2 hit theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.