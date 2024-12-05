Tragedy strikes Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad: Woman dead, son injured due to stampede outside theatre

scorecardresearch
The victim, identified as Revathi, was a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She attended the premiere with her husband, Bhaskar, and their two children. As Allu Arjun arrived at the venue around 10:30 PM, fans rushed forward in excitement,

Stampede at Pushpa 2 screening in Hyderabad. Stampede at Pushpa 2 screening in Hyderabad.

The premiere of "Pushpa 2" at the Sandhya Theatre turned tragic last night as a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun. The event descended into chaos when a stampede-like situation erupted outside the theatre, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman and leaving her young son in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Revathi, was a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She attended the premiere with her husband, Bhaskar, and their two children, nine-year-old Sri Tej and seven-year-old Sanvika. As Allu Arjun arrived at the venue around 10:30 PM, fans rushed forward in excitement, creating unrest. 

Amidst the surge, Revathi and Sri Tej lost consciousness. Police quickly transported them to Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital in Vidyanagar, where Revathi was tragically declared dead on arrival. Sri Tej was later transferred to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, where he remains in critical condition.

In the wake of the chaos, Revathi's body was moved to Gandhi Mortuary for further arrangements. Authorities struggled to manage the overwhelming crowd, highlighting the challenges of ensuring safety at large public events.

After the film screening, Allu Arjun exited the venue under strict police protection. He briefly acknowledged fans from his vehicle's sunroof, urging the crowd to make way for emergency services.

Box office

The film has so far neared ₹30 crore at the Indian box office as of now.

Pushpa 2 has raked in around ₹28.94 crore at the time of writing this story, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's box office collections in India are expected to soar further through the day. 

The film saw stellar advance bookings across India for its opening day shows. Pushpa 2 sold over 31.76 lakh tickets worth ₹105.67 crore across 32,064 shows all over India.

Top contributors to the movie's advance bookings were Telangana (₹22.78 crore), Andhra Pradesh (₹21.99 crore), Karnataka (₹10.91 crore), Maharashtra (₹10.38 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹5.84 crore), Delhi (₹5.08 crore), Gujarat (₹4.94 crore), and Kerala (₹3.97 crore). 

Whether Pushpa 2: The Rule will cross the ₹100 crore mark on its first day, however, remains to be seen. The film has been leaked on popular piracy websites just hours after its release, as per media reports. 

Pushpa 2 is available in multiple formats (1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and 240p) across platforms such as Tamilrockers, FIlmyzilla, Ibomma, Movierulz, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Boll4yu, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. 

Published on: Dec 05, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
