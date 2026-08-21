After 'Operation Safed Sagar' becomes a hit globally, Netflix teases 'The Last Salute: A Love Letter To MiG-21'

Operation Safed Sagar has remained on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV List for two consecutive weeks, climbing to the second spot this week. The six-episode military drama has entered the Top 10 in 40 countries and hit the top spot in 10 of them, according to the streaming giant.

READ ALSO: Independence Day 2026: 'Operation Safed Sagar', 'Made in India: A Titan Story' and other shows that celebrate India's history

‘The Last Salute’: Release Date and Teaser

Netflix India shared the first teaser with the line: “Six decades in the skies. This is the MiG-21 story. Watch The Last Salute: A Love Letter To MiG-21, out 26 August, only on Netflix.” The documentary will premiere on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

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Production Team and Focus

Created by the same team behind Operation Safed Sagar, the documentary is produced by Matchbox Shots and directed by Kushal Srivastava. It traces the MiG-21’s 62-year association with the Indian Air Force (IAF), spotlighting the pilots who flew it across generations.

The film features Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, along with several MiG-21 veterans. It promises untold stories and never-before-seen moments from the aircraft’s storied service.

Why the MiG-21 Matters to the Story

The MiG-21 played a pivotal role in Operation Safed Sagar, which dramatises the Golden Arrows Squadron’s crucial missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The documentary expands the narrative beyond the series, framing the jet as both a machine and a symbol of IAF heritage.

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READ ALSO: 'Knew far too little about IAF's role': Anand Mahindra hails Kargil war drama 'Operation Safed Sagar'

Netflix on the impact of 'Operation Safed Sagar'

Tanya Bami, Series Head, India, Netflix, said the response has been “nothing short of a resounding success.” She added: "You know a story has connected with the audience when the conversations and recommendations are palpable. Operation Safed Sagar stands out as the clearest example—its reception has been nothing short of a resounding success, and we are extremely thankful to the audience for making this story their symbol of national pride this Independence Day. The show is making us all extremely proud as its hit the #2 spot on the Global Non- English list today! It’s incredibly rewarding to see a well-told, distinctly Indian story resonate so powerfully with audiences across the globe."

About ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

The series, currently streaming on Netflix, tells the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron. The series features an ensemble cast of Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina and Arnav Bhasin in significant roles.

READ ALSO: 'Dhurandhar was the most-watched non-English movie in the world this year': Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos praises global success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

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With The Last Salute, Netflix is extending the conversation from battlefield heroics to the enduring legacy of the MiG-21—“a love letter” to a jet that defined six decades of Indian air power.