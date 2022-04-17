Amazon Prime to stream new legal drama 'Guilty Minds' on April 22

Amazon Prime Video's new legal drama Guilty Minds will start streaming on the OTT service on April 22. The new legal drama stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, of Mirzapur fame, and Varun Mitra in lead roles. This is the first Indian legal drama that has been produced by the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Guilty Minds follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. One of the main leads is the epitome of virtue, while the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey. The series will consist of ten episodes. All episodes will be available for viewing on April 22.

Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of Guilty Minds, on April 8. The official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer and wrote, "All you guilty minds, this is just the beginning of the proceedings #GuiltyMindsOnPrime, trailer out now (sic)."

Watch the trailer here:

About Guilty Minds

Guilty Minds has been created by Shefali Bhushan and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar. Apart from Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra, the cast of Guilty Minds includes Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles.

Guilty Minds also features actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in guest appearances. The drama is produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui.

