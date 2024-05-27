scorecardresearch
Ambanis plan lavish birthday party for granddaughter Veda as she turns 1 on May 31: Check deets here

Ambanis plan lavish birthday party for granddaughter Veda as she turns 1 on May 31: Check deets here

Besides the birthday celebration, the Ambani family is preparing for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Besides the birthday celebration, the Ambani family is preparing for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Ambani family is hosting a grand birthday celebration for their granddaughter Veda, daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani, who turns one on May 31. The event will be held on a luxurious cruise and is themed "V Turns One Under the Sun," with a fun dress code for the occasion.

 

Besides the birthday celebration, the Ambani family is preparing for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The festivities will start in Italy on May 29 and continue until June 1, ending in Switzerland.

 

The highly anticipated wedding will be held in Mumbai from July 6-12. In March, the couple had a star-studded pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, attended by Bollywood celebrities and international dignitaries. The upcoming wedding promises to be equally spectacular, with events in multiple countries and a grand finale in Mumbai.

Akash and Shloka Ambani welcomed their daughter, Veda, on May 31, 2023. They announced the news with an adorable card.

Published on: May 27, 2024, 7:18 PM IST
