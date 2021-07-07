'An institution, a timeless actor': From PM Modi to Ajay Devgn, tributes pour in for Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 07:30 am in Mumbai's Khar Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday (July 7). The actor had been facing age-related health issues for a long time. He is survived by his wife actor Saira Banu. After Dilip Kumar's passing away was announced, Twitter was flooded with tributes for the legendary actor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Padma Vibhushan actor will be reminisced as a "cinematic legend", adding that he enthralled the audiences across generations with his unparalleled brilliance as an actor. The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, friends and admirers.

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also remembered the veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha member.

Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2021

Although known by the sobriquet #TragedyKing, the legendary thespian was one of the most versatile actors & essayed a variety of roles from social dramas to romantic hero with equal felicity. #DilipKumar — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 7, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminisced, "I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor. His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolence to his family, friends and fans."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned Dilip Kumar's demise.

With a grieving heart, I offer my deepest condolences to family, friends & admirers of Sh Dilip Kumar Sa’ab.



The curtain may have drawn to a close on the glorious actor’s life but the eternal legend shall live on through his numerous immaculate performances. pic.twitter.com/gGqeNP64Ox — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.



His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema & his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vm4f4lUsSH — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 7, 2021

The country has lost a legendary actor and a great personality and human being. My heartfelt condolences to family and well-wishers of Dilip Kumar Sahab. RIP. 🙏🙏 #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/l87POAKLfm — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 7, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 7, 2021

Film personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Scam 1992 maker Hansal Mehta and director Kunal Kohli remembered "The Hero" on his demise.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

From God we have come and to Him is our return.The greatest indian actor(in most opinions),legend,and #OG passes on. An inspiration and reference for most actors after him. Thankfully he will be alive in the wonderful world of cinema.Thank you and RIP #DilipSaab #DilipKumar 🤲🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KAC2Aespue — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 7, 2021

The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar. pic.twitter.com/SqQyykrPe9 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 7, 2021

Understand the impact of #DilipKumar in the 50’s a song was written from women’s point of view saying that ‘ude jub jub zulfein teri kunwariyon ka dil machle’ till today there hasn’t been a song sung by a heroine to a hero from all women to him https://t.co/6398k0K8wU — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 7, 2021

The thespian played lead roles in Hindi films of 1950s and 60s and was fondly known as 'Tragedy King'. He also essayed supporting roles in films like Saudagar, Kranti and Karma in the 1980s.

