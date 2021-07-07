'An institution, a timeless actor': From PM Modi to Ajay Devgn, tributes pour in for Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 07:30 am in Mumbai's Khar Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday (July 7). The actor had been facing age-related health issues for a long time. He is survived by his wife actor Saira Banu. After Dilip Kumar's passing away was announced, Twitter was flooded with tributes for the legendary actor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Padma Vibhushan actor will be reminisced as a "cinematic legend", adding that he enthralled the audiences across generations with his unparalleled brilliance as an actor. The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, friends and admirers.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also remembered the veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha member.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminisced, "I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor. His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolence to his family, friends and fans."
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned Dilip Kumar's demise.
Film personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Scam 1992 maker Hansal Mehta and director Kunal Kohli remembered "The Hero" on his demise.
The thespian played lead roles in Hindi films of 1950s and 60s and was fondly known as 'Tragedy King'. He also essayed supporting roles in films like Saudagar, Kranti and Karma in the 1980s.
