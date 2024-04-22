Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations to take place in London in July: Report

The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is generating significant buzz. According to sources close to the family, who spoke exclusively to India Today, one of the wedding functions will be held at the Stoke Park estate in London this July.

This news comes on the heels of the grand pre-wedding festivities held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which attracted renowned personalities from across the globe. The source suggests that the London event will be even more splendid, reflecting the couple's families' desire for a truly international celebration.

While details about the specific function at Stoke Park remain under wraps, preparations are reportedly underway with Nita Ambani, Anant's mother, personally overseeing all arrangements. The sprawling estate, a popular venue for weddings and events, is likely to be transformed into a luxurious setting for the occasion.

The Ambani family is known for hosting extravagant weddings, and Anant and Radhika's is expected to be no different.

Before their wedding, Anant expressed his gratitude to his mother for her active involvement in planning the pre-wedding festivities. He credited her for ensuring that everyone had a memorable experience during the three-day event.

According to India Today, it has been confirmed that invitations have been sent to Bollywood celebrities to join the wedding celebration in London. Guests have been given ample time to adjust their schedules accordingly. Similar to the Jamnagar pre-wedding celebration, invites for the London event also include a detailed dress code spanning nine pages.

The Ambanis are known for their lavish celebrations and warm hospitality. For their upcoming event at Stoke Park, details about the theme are still under wraps, but it's rumored to be either a cocktail party or a sangeet night. The guest list is expected to include top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Bachchan family, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, among others.