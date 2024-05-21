Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Celebrations to begin with a cruise from Italy on May 29

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations will begin on May 29 and will continue until June 1. Guests will embark on a luxurious cruise from Sicily, Italy, voyaging across the seas to dock in Switzerland on June 1, marking the start of this lavish affair. The wedding is scheduled between July 6-12 in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding bash was hosted in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March. The event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, Indian industry and international personalities.

There will reportedly be a strict no-phone policy in effect on the cruise to safeguard the intimate moments shared by the couple and their esteemed guests. The three-day extravaganza with the theme of 'Futuristic Cruise' is expected to redefine luxury and elegance.

Most of the Ambani family members, except for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, are reportedly in London for the fittings of the cruise party. The fittings started on May 19 and will go on till May 23, reports stated.

In total, over 300 VIP guests from across the globe have been invited for the cruise. Popular celebrities from Bollywood will also be present on the cruise. According to a source close to the family, the confirmed guest list include names like Shah Rukh Khan and family, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

The star-studded guest list will also be joined by power couples Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, along with others such as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

There’s also a possibility that independent celebrations may ensue in the capital city of Delhi, adding another layer to the festivities for Anant and Radhika's wedding.