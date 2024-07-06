scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Entertainment
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani hosts puja for Team India amidst Sangeet festivities, chants 'Har Har Mahadev'

Feedback

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani hosts puja for Team India amidst Sangeet festivities, chants 'Har Har Mahadev'

Nita Ambani organized a special puja (prayer ceremony) for the players last night. Cricketers along with Ambanis were seen chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Cricketers along with Ambanis were seen chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.  Cricketers along with Ambanis were seen chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. 

The sangeet ceremony celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wasn't only about stunning performances and celebrity appearances. Nita Ambani organized a special puja (prayer ceremony) for the players last night. Cricketers along with Ambanis were seen chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. 

Three of India's top cricketers - Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya - were honored at the event, bringing a touch of sporting excellence to the star-studded night.

Related Articles

Nita and Mukesh Ambani made sure the cricketers were treated like VIPs. A dedicated segment honored their recent World Cup victory, featuring the iconic song 'Lehra Do' from the movie '83'. This song, which celebrates India's historic 1983 World Cup win, beautifully captured the spirit of the evening, honoring cricketing triumphs both past and present.

The audience cheered loudly as Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya stepped into the spotlight. These cricket stars, key to India's recent World Cup win, received heartfelt applause and thanks. 

Social media is buzzing with reactions to this special tribute. Fans are praising the Ambanis for recognizing the cricketers' achievements and blending cricket with Bollywood seamlessly.

The Ambani sangeet ceremony has evolved beyond a pre-wedding celebration into a hub of talent, success, and national pride. Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya's presence alongside Bollywood stars highlights cricket's unifying influence and its ability to resonate with millions across India. As the wedding festivities continue, this heartfelt tribute to the World Cup champions is bound to remain a cherished moment.

Published on: Jul 06, 2024, 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement