Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Star-Studded Sangeet: A night of glitz, glamour, and viral performances by celebrities, cricketers and more

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony was nothing short of a Bollywood blockbuster, complete with dazzling performances, international music stars, and an array of A-list celebrities. Held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, this pre-wedding celebration lit up the night as the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry took to the stage, leaving the audience spellbound.

The event, already destined to be memorable due to the Ambani family's prominence, exceeded expectations when international pop sensation Justin Bieber and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla performed, setting the tone for an electrifying evening.

Videos from the sangeet have since gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the spectacular night.

One clip that has sent social media into a frenzy shows Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, behind the wheel, chauffeuring none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

On Saturday, popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram, highlighting the starry performances that took place. The clip showcased a host of Bollywood’s finest, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akash Ambani, who set the stage ablaze with their energetic dance to ‘Show Me The Thumka’. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh brought his signature energy to a performance of the 'No Entry' title track, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Adding to the glamour, Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by her beau Shikhar Pahariya, performed a captivating routine. At the same time, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya danced to the peppy tune of 'Maria Maria' from the film 'Partner'.

However, the performance that stole the show featured only Anant Ambani himself, alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In a dramatic entrance, Anant drove Salman onto the stage on a bike, setting the scene for their performance of 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai'. The duo's chemistry was palpable as they grooved together, concluding their act with a heartfelt hug that drew loud applause from the audience.

Another evening highlight was the much-anticipated reunion of Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal. The duo delivered a sensational performance to Aujla’s hit 'Softly', captivating the audience and earning widespread praise on social media. Adding to the musical extravaganza, rapper Badshah also performed alongside Karan Aujla, further elevating the night’s entertainment quotient.

Ambani family also danced to the popular 'Deewangi Deewangi' song in the grand finale of the family sangeet celebrations.

The guest list was a testament to the Ambani family's vast network, featuring celebrities from both the entertainment and sports arenas. Among the attendees were Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and cricket legends MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Surya Kumar Yadav. Each guest added a touch of glamour to the already star-studded event.

The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12, and if the sangeet is any indication, their wedding promises to be an equally grand affair.