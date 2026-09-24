Anil Kapoor’s India Ke Top 1% show gets its first winner; Bijal Shah wins ₹94 lakh

Her victory made the opening episode particularly special, as she became the show’s first-ever winner. Shah’s performance was marked by her calm approach and ability to identify patterns under pressure.

Speaking about her win, Shah said, “Winning ₹94 lakh and becoming the show’s first-ever winner still feels unreal. I focused on one question at a time and trusted myself.”

She also credited her family for supporting her throughout the journey. “I truly feel that my father’s blessings and my son Pranit’s luck were with me throughout, and of course, not without my family’s support,” she added.

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Anil Kapoor praises Bijal

Anil Kapoor congratulated Shah and praised her ability to remain focused during the challenging game. The actor said she had demonstrated the qualities required to reach the top one per cent.

“Bijal ne pehle hi episode mein dikha diya ki India ke top 1% tak pahunchne ke liye sirf presence of mind aur street-smart thinking chahiye. She was calm, alert and always on her toes,” Kapoor said.

The host further described Shah’s victory as a memorable beginning for the show. “Bijal is our first-ever winner, and I am especially proud that this historic win belongs to a woman. She truly is India Ke Top 1%,” he added.

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India ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show

It is a logic-based game show in which 100 contestants answer 13 common-sense questions simultaneously. The questions become progressively tougher, moving from challenges that most people can solve to a final question designed for the top one per cent. Each contestant starts with ₹1 lakh, but an incorrect answer leads to elimination and transfers that amount to a shared prize pool, which can grow to as much as ₹1 crore.

From KBC to India Ke Top 1%: How TV quiz shows evolved

India’s celebrity-led television quiz-show era began with Kaun Banega Crorepati, which premiered on July 3, 2000, with Amitabh Bachchan as host. Later that year, Sawaal Dus Crore Ka, hosted by Anupam Kher and Manisha Koirala, premiered on Zee TV on October 26, followed by other star-led formats such as Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke with Govinda and Dus Ka Dum, hosted by Salman Khan from 2008.

In comparison, Star Plus’ India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show, which premiered in September 2026, shifts the focus from conventional general-knowledge questions to logic, observation and common sense. While KBC was the first among these major celebrity-hosted quiz shows, Anil Kapoor’s programme brings a newer format in which 100 contestants compete simultaneously.

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Where and when to watch

India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show premiered on September 19, after its launch was rescheduled from the earlier announced date. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus and streams simultaneously on JioHotstar.