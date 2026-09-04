Bigg Boss goes big on brands: 95+ sponsors across six languages

For the first time, six Bigg Boss editions are coming together across India during the festive period. Bigg Boss Bangla launched on August 30, while Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 and the four South editions are scheduled to premiere on September 6.

The sponsor roster spans a wide range of categories, including consumer durables, jewellery, automobiles, fintech, personal care, food and beverages, retail, e-commerce, real estate and lifestyle.

National brands expand across markets

Several large brands are using the franchise across multiple editions. These include HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, Godrej Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp and Mondelez. Ai+ Nova Smartphone, Star Health Insurance, Arvind Labs, Danube Properties, Haier, Opella Healthcare, ORN.com and Kamla Pasand Pan Masala are also associated with Bigg Boss across markets.

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The sponsor mix also includes a substantial number of regional and local advertisers, particularly in the Southern editions. JioStar said more than 50% of advertiser participation across the Southern markets comes from new advertisers, while around 30% of spends are driven by local advertisers.

Hindi Bigg Boss is also seeing significant participation from new brands, with 70% of its advertisers being first-time associations.

Engagement strengthens advertising pitch

The franchise’s advertiser proposition is also being supported by its audience scale and engagement. According to JioStar, Bigg Boss recorded a reach of more than 500 million in 2025, generated over 438 billion viewing minutes and registered 47% year-on-year growth in engagement across its six language editions.

The company is also extending the franchise beyond the main shows through pre-shows including Common Man in Tamil, Agnipareeksha in Malayalam, Agnipariksha in Telugu and Agniparikshe in Kannada.

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With more than 95 sponsors spanning six editions, JioStar is using Bigg Boss as a unified entertainment property that combines television and streaming, national brands and regional advertisers, and broad reach with market-specific audience engagement.